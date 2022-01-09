'India's Best Dancer 2' finalist Saumya Kamble says she would love to choreograph Kiara Advani

'India's Best Dancer 2' contestant Saumya Kamble, who hails from Pune, says that she would love to hit the Bollywood and Tollywood horizon if given a chance.

Saumya, a belly dancer, learned dancing from her Guru who picked her up from one of her stage shows. She is best known for the dancing style Belly-Pop-in, which she has herself created.

Saumya wishes to choreograph Bollywood actress Kiara Advani when she starts her stint a choreographer in the film industry. She is confident to become a choreographer and opines that if one works hard towards his/her dream, it surely gets fulfilled.

With the dancing style Belly-Pop-in that she has created on her own, she has garnered immense appreciation. She is in the Top 5 list of 'India's Best Dancer 2' and she hopes to win the finale.

Saumya started learning dance from the age of 4. Talking about her journey, she shares, "Siraj Irani who was in 'India's Best Dancer 1', taught me dancing initially. I had participated in a dance competition where he noticed me and told me to learn dancing from him. I have created this style on my own. I first learned belly dancing and added pop in to it. All this I earned on my own. I mixed both pop in and belly dancing together."

She smiles and further says, “Yes you can call me Belly-Pop in Saumya.”

Not many know Saumya is now trying her best to fulfill her mother’s dream who also loved dancing. "My father is a doctor and mother is a homemaker. She was a dancer and wants me to fulfill her wish. My mom wished to contest in a dance reality show. But couldn't avail an opportunity. 'India’s Best Dancer' is a huge platform on Sony TV. I only wish to fulfill my mother's dream and I am trying my best to do that," Saumya says.

When asked if she is confident of winning the finale, Saumya said, "All the participants are working hard. We can't say who would be the winner. Also it purely depends on voting."

Saumya has set her eyes on becoming a choreographer. "I will prefer choreographing in Bollywood and also in Tollywood. Right now, I am concentrating on 'India’s Best Dancer 2 finale."

So who is Saumya's favorite actor who she would like to choreograph in the future? "My favorite actor is Kiara Advani. I would like to choreograph her and teach her belly-pop-in if I ever get a chance. This dancing style will look very nice on her."

In one of the episodes of the reality shows, Saumya had burnt the dance floor with Nora Fatehi as they put up a sizzling performance. Asked if she would like to share her dancing talent with her, Saumya says, "Nora has worked very hard and is an excellent belly dancer too. Sharing the same stage with her in this dance show was indeed a humbling experience. I would like to choreograph her too (smiles)."

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 02:20 PM IST