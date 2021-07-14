Indian-origin Justin Narayan wins season 13 of 'MasterChef Australia'

Indian-origin Justin Narayan has made everyone proud with his win on the 13th season of popular cooking TV show ''MasterChef Australia'.

Justin clinched the trophy after defeating other two finalists, Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell.

After the win, he even took to his unverified Instagram account and thanked everyone for supporting him.

"Find people thar believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you will surprise yourself. Whoever's reading this I love you," he wrote, adding a string of pictures from the finale episode.