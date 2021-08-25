e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Television

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:44 PM IST

'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep Rajan made Uttarakhand's brand ambassador for art, tourism, culture

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement after Rajan met him at his official residence in Dehradun
PTI
Advertisement

'Indian Idol 12' winner Pawandeep Rajan was on Wednesday made Uttarakhand's brand ambassador for art, tourism, and culture.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcement after Rajan met him at his official residence in Dehradun.

"Despite his humble background, Pawandeep has made a mark in the world of music with his talent. He has made Uttarakhand famous across the country and abroad," Dhami said.

"Our government has decided to make him the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand in art, tourism and culture. Pawandeep Rajan has illuminated the name of the state in the country and the world with his talent," he added in his tweet.

23-year-old Rajan, who won the 12th edition of music reality show Indian Idol on August 15, is a resident of Champawat in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Uttarakhand singing sensation Pawandeep Rajan wins 'Indian Idol 12'; takes home Rs 25 lakh and a car

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal