Indian Idol 12: This is how much Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya charge per episode

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most successful reality shows currently on television.

The show has kept the audiences glued to the season with several prominent celebrity guests including AR Rahman, Jaya Prada, AnandJi, Jitendra, Ekta Kapoor, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Rekha and Neetu Kapoor among others.

Contestants such as Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sawai Bhatt, and others have impressed many with their melodious and soulful voices.

The ongoing season of the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan has an impressive judge panel – Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya.

According to BollywoodLife.com, Neha earns Rs 5 lakh per episode. Also, she is the highest-paid judge.

Here's how much other judges and the host of the show charge per episode:

Vishal Dadlani - Rs 4.5 lakh

Himesh Reshammiya - Rs 4 lakh

Aditya Narayan - 2.5 lakh

While the show has seen some major changes over the past couple of weeks owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now learnt that judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have resumed the shoot.

Host Aditya Narayan, who had tested positive for coronavirus, has also recovered and returned to the show.

Last week, the show was judged by music composer-singer Anu Malik and Manoj Muntashir.