Indian Idol 12: Singer Aditya Narayan apologizes for 'Alibaug' comment after Raj Thackeray's MNS warns of action

Indian Idol 12 host and singer Aditya Narayan has apologized for hurting sentiments of people after the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accused him of making a disparaging remark about Alibaug area on the singing reality show.
MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar accused the makers of the singing reality show of showing Alibaug in a poor light and demanded an apology for the same.
Taking to his official Facebook account, the singer wrote, "With a humble heart and folded hands, I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who have been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I'm currently hosting."
"The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it's people and this soil," Aditya added.
During the recent episode of Indian Idol 12, Aditya asked a contestant if he thinks they have come from Alibaug.
Reportedly, MNS objected to his statement for depicting Maharashtra's Raigad district in a poor light. Amey Khopkar, MNS Chitrapat Sena chief, said that he had spoken to popular singer Udit Narayan and Sony TV officials on the issue.
In a similar incident last year on reality show Bigg Boss 14, Khopkar had warned contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, singer Kumar Sanu’s son, to apologize for telling a fellow contestant to not speak in Marathi. Jaan had issued a public apology on the show for the same.
Meanwhile, from Amit Kumar saying that the makers of the show had asked him to praise all the contestants when he appeared as a special guest to netizens demanding the eviction of several contestants, Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for various controversies over the past few weeks.
