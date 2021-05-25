Indian Idol 12: Singer Aditya Narayan apologizes for 'Alibaug' comment after Raj Thackeray's MNS warns of action

Indian Idol 12 host and singer Aditya Narayan has apologized for hurting sentiments of people after the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accused him of making a disparaging remark about Alibaug area on the singing reality show.

MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar accused the makers of the singing reality show of showing Alibaug in a poor light and demanded an apology for the same.

Taking to his official Facebook account, the singer wrote, "With a humble heart and folded hands, I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who have been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I'm currently hosting."

"The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it's people and this soil," Aditya added.