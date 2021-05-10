Indian Idol 12: Netizens slam Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya for 'ruining' Kishore Kumar's iconic songs

The weekend episode of Indian Idol 12 was dedicated to legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The contestants and judges of the show paid tribute to Kishore Kumar and his 100 hit songs were crooned.

The latest episode also featured Kishore Kumar's son, singer Amit Kumar as a special guest.

However, as soon as the episodes were telecasted, the show started receiving backlash on social media platforms.

Several Twitter users took serious offence to judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar singing Kishore da's classics and not doing justice to the songs.

Here's how netizens reacted: