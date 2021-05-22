'Indian Idol 12' Controversy: Aditya Narayan takes a dig at Amit Kumar, asks Kumar Sanu if he was 'told' to praise contestants

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan, who has been defending the singing reality show amid the ongoing controversy, recently took a dig at singer Amit Kumar.

Amit Kumar was seen as a special guest in one of the recent episodes, in which the contestants paid tributes to his father, the late legendary actor-singer Kishore Kumar.

However, after the contestants and judges were criticized by the audience for 'ruining' Kishore Kumar's iconic songs, Amit had said in an interview that he did not like the performances but was told by the show's team to praise the participants regardless. He also accepted that he went on the show for money.

Ever since the controversy, Aditya has been giving his two cents on the episode. Making sure that no other controversies arise, Aditya recently asked guest Kumar Sanu if he was 'asked' by the team to praise the contestants on the show.

In a promo for an upcoming episode of the show, Aditya is seen making a subtle reference to Amit Kumar's comments. After the episode was wrapped up, he asked guest judges, singers Kumar Sanu, Roop Kumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal, if they really did like the show.

Have a look at the video here: