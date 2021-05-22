'Indian Idol 12' Controversy: Aditya Narayan takes a dig at Amit Kumar, asks Kumar Sanu if he was 'told' to praise contestants

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan, who has been defending the singing reality show amid the ongoing controversy, recently took a dig at singer Amit Kumar.
Amit Kumar was seen as a special guest in one of the recent episodes, in which the contestants paid tributes to his father, the late legendary actor-singer Kishore Kumar.
However, after the contestants and judges were criticized by the audience for 'ruining' Kishore Kumar's iconic songs, Amit had said in an interview that he did not like the performances but was told by the show's team to praise the participants regardless. He also accepted that he went on the show for money.
Ever since the controversy, Aditya has been giving his two cents on the episode. Making sure that no other controversies arise, Aditya recently asked guest Kumar Sanu if he was 'asked' by the team to praise the contestants on the show.
In a promo for an upcoming episode of the show, Aditya is seen making a subtle reference to Amit Kumar's comments. After the episode was wrapped up, he asked guest judges, singers Kumar Sanu, Roop Kumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal, if they really did like the show.
Have a look at the video here:
Replying to Aditya, Kumar Sanu said that it's good that he asked this. "It's confirmation so that no controversies arise in the future. Ek dum dil se taarif ki," he said.
He also called all the nine contestants of the show 'diamonds'.
Judge Himesh Reshammiya also chimed in that one should learn from the pandemic and try to be kinder to each other. He ended his comment with his very popular 'Jai mata di lets rock!"
This weekend, Indian Idol 12 is set to create '90s nostalgia. The contestants will be seen belting out popular '90s numbers on the show.
