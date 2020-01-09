'Indian Idol 11' host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar likely to get married?

As Indian Idol 11 gears up for a blockbuster weekend, the show will witness a double celebration as Bollywood’s renowned singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan will be gracing the singing reality show’s podium.

According to reports, the camaraderie between Udit Narayan and the show’s judge Neha Kakkar went on a personal tangent as the veteran singer teased Neha with his son Aditya’s name. Aditya who has been hosting this season of Indian Idol shares a friendly rapport with Kakkar.

Udit was joined by his wife Deepa Narayan on the sets mentioned that there was another reason why he came on the show. He went on to add that he was keen on making Neha his daughter-in-law by asking her to marry his son Aditya. Not just that, Deepa also tried to convince Neha to become the 'Bahu of Narayan Khandan’.

Furthermore, even Neha’s parents came on the sets. The banter continued and both the parties agreed for Neha and Aditya to tie the knot. However, Neha jokingly said that there wouldn’t be any fun in agreeing to marriage quite early in the season of the show.

For those unversed, Neha Kakkar was earlier in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli, who called it quits in 2018. It had been reported that Neha had a tough time coping up, but she has moved on and is busy with back to back projects. Neha and Himansh met on the sets of the film Yaariyan which was Himansh’s Bollywood debut. They started off as friends and eventually fell in love.