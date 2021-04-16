In Pics: Television hottie Rashami Desai sizzles in a black bikini

Popular Television actress Rashami Desai once again left netizens gasping for air, on Friday, as she shared stunning pictures of herself in a black bikini.
In the pictures shared by the 'Naagin 3' actress on Instagram, Desai is seen looking as hot as ever in a black two-piece bikini, which she has paired with a sheer crop top.
"Doing my bit to bright your feed for a second," she captioned the post.
Check out the pictures here
Recently, the 'Bigg Boss 13' star broke the internet with sultry pictures, which showed her rocking a risqué black dress with a thigh high slit and plunging neckline.
On the work front, Rashami is awaiting the release of her debut web series 'Tandoor'.
The show casts Rashami as an aspiring politician named Palak, who has had to marry her lover secretly.
In the series, billed as an investigative thriller, Rashami features alongside Tanuj Virwani of 'Inside Edge' fame.
Helmed by Nivedita Basu, 'Tandoor' will stream on Ullu premium app soon.
"In the show, Palak is a homemaker but she doesn't have a great married life. She did fight to have one but the fight and the struggle she goes through doesn't go down very well. The different situations life puts her through and the journey she has, is going to be interesting to watch," Rashami told IANS.
