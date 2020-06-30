In Pics: 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Manish Raisinghan ties the knot with Sangeita Chauhaan amid lockdown

'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tied the knot on Tuesday, June 30. The ceremony was held at a Gurudwara in Mumbai, in the presence of only 10 family members. According to the reports, neither of their parents attended the wedding as senior citizens are at higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.
The videos of their low-key wedding amid COVID-19 lockdown are currently doing the rounds of the internet. In the clip, the bride can be seen wearing a beautiful fuchsia pink salwar suit and her bridal trousseau also had a matching face mask. Meanwhile, the groom is seen clad in a baby pink kurta pajama was purple bandgala.
Check out the video's here:
Earlier on Monday, Manish took to his Instagram to pen down a sweet note.
He wrote: "Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega shadi? Me? Hahaha. But what to do... when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender.... Thats what this lovely Lady @sangeitachauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life wid me . God save her hu ha ha ha. *evil laughter* Welcome to #sanman @sangeitachauhaan"
"A big big Thank you to everyone for making being a part of this joy and exponentially grow it by carrying it in ur hearts. Thank you to all the media houses for making this a celebration all around. Thank you all for being a support and blessing always and now enthusiastically participating in this wedding in every capacity you all can and help me make my lady feel special.... thank you to each one of u who is reading this and blessing us. Love u all... #thankyou #gratitude #sangeitachauhaan #manishraisinghan #sanman," he added.
