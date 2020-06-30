In Pics: 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Manish Raisinghan ties the knot with Sangeita Chauhaan amid lockdown

'Sasural Simar Ka' actor Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan tied the knot on Tuesday, June 30. The ceremony was held at a Gurudwara in Mumbai, in the presence of only 10 family members. According to the reports, neither of their parents attended the wedding as senior citizens are at higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

The videos of their low-key wedding amid COVID-19 lockdown are currently doing the rounds of the internet. In the clip, the bride can be seen wearing a beautiful fuchsia pink salwar suit and her bridal trousseau also had a matching face mask. Meanwhile, the groom is seen clad in a baby pink kurta pajama was purple bandgala.

Check out the video's here: