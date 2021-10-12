In Pics: Rubina Dilaik shares sexy bikini pics from Maldives vacay; sets the internet on fire

Television actress and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Rubina Dilaik, who is currentlyy vacationing in Madlives, on Tuesday set the internet on fire with her sexy bikni pictures.

The 'Shakti' actress took to her Istagram handle to share pictures where she's seen flipping her wet hair in the water, donning a hot tie-up bikini.

The sizzling pictures left netizens gasping for breath. A fan commented, "Rubina have you decided to put Instagram Down, because your posts are always over the top."

"The temperature is soaring highhh," wrote another.

A comment read, "This is called fire in the water."

While Dilaik looks super confident in the pictures, the actress had recently opened up about how she struggled to shed extra kilos that she gained after contracting COVID-19 in May.

"M Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect , lean body doesn't define who I am......I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but..," she wrote on Instagram.

Rubina also emphasised the need of loving your body no matter what.

"So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am currently practicing) ! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks.... Be kind to your body," she added.

On the work front, Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ardh'.

Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, the film is a story of a struggling actor in Mumbai. It also stars Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

"'Ardh' is about the struggle of an actor in a city like Mumbai. The film will showcase the experiences of my 15 years journey," director Muchhal had earlier said in a statement.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 07:10 PM IST