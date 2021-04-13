In Pics: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar celebrate Gudi Padwa 2021

Lovebirds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrated the auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa for the first time together this year.

Ever since the couple officially announced that they are all set to tie the knot, they never fail to make heads turn with their adorable pictures.

Earlier today, a few pictures of Rahul and Disha surfaced online in which they can be seen decked in traditional wear and performing the rituals.

While the singer wore a blue kurta and white pyjama, Disha donned a red saree. To complete her traditional Maharashtrian look, the actress opted for a nath and partially tied her hair.