In Pics: Newlywed Mouni Roy stuns in a red saree as she makes first public appearance with husband Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy made her first public appearance with husband Suraj Nambiar post wedding in Goa. The Bong babe was spotted in a red and gold saree while her groom went for an all-white kurta pyjama look.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Roy and Nambiar got married in traditional Malayali and Bengali wedding ceremonies, which was attended by the actor's friends from the industry like Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mouni Roy shares never seen before pictures from her Bengali wedding ceremony with Suraj Nambiar

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:00 AM IST