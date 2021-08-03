Television

Updated on

In Pics: ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Chandna soaks up the sun in a sexy snake print bikini

By FPJ Web Desk

The actress, who is currently on a vacation at the Maldives, can be seen soaking up the sun wearing a snake print bikini.

In Pics: ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Chandna soaks up the sun in a sexy snake print bikini

Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna, who rose to fame as the shapeshifting serpent in ‘Naagin 5’ set the internet ablaze with her latest bikini pictures.

The actress, who is currently on a vacation at the Maldives, can be seen soaking up the sun wearing a snake print bikini.

She captioned the post as, “The Ocean Breeze Puts My Mind at Ease Soaking Up all the Maldives VIBES.”

In Pics: ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Chandna soaks up the sun in a sexy snake print bikini
In Pics: ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Chandna soaks up the sun in a sexy snake print bikini
In Pics: ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Chandna soaks up the sun in a sexy snake print bikini
In Pics: ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Chandna soaks up the sun in a sexy snake print bikini
In Pics: ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Chandna soaks up the sun in a sexy snake print bikini
In Pics: ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Chandna soaks up the sun in a sexy snake print bikini
In Pics: ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Chandna soaks up the sun in a sexy snake print bikini
In Pics: ‘Naagin’ actress Surbhi Chandna soaks up the sun in a sexy snake print bikini

Sharing another video, Surbhi wrote, “Good Times Tan Lines Some Human Errors while shooting the video the Bikini tags also couldn’t miss such a sight.”

Besides 'Naagin 5', Surbhi has also worked in Star Plus's 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Sanjivani'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in