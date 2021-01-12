In Pics: Mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani visits clinic with husband Rohit Reddy

Television actress Anita Hassanandani, who's expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy, was captured by the shutterbugs as she arrived at a clinic in Mumbai, on Tuesday.
The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress was seen flaunting her 8 month-old baby bump in a white midi dress, which had exaggerated puff sleeves. She opted for a pair of white sliders to complete her look.
Check out the picture here:
On Sunday, the 'Naagin' actress shared a behind the scenes video from their maternity shoot on Instagram.
"Shooting with Bae and to be BaeBee," she wrote in the caption.
Hassanandani announced her pregnancy last year in October.
The actress and businessman Rohit Reddy, who tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013, had posted an Instagram video to make the announcement.
The showed the couple relive their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing Anita's baby bump at one point.
"Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy," Anita captioned the post.