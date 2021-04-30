In Pics: Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar spotted with their newborn in Mumbai

Television stars Addite Malik and Mohit Mallik, who recently welcomed their first child, were photographed by the paparazzi on Friday, in Mumbai.
They were spotted at the Surya Hospital in the afternoon as they left the hospital with their baby boy.
While Addite was seen clad in an all-white outfit, the new parents covered the baby with a white cloth.
Check out the pictures here:
They announced the news of their baby's arrival on Thursday.
"Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite," read their statement.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, had announced the pregnancy in December, last year.
