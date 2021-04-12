In Pics: Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh goes topless while vacationing in Maldives

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and actor Arti Singh is the latest television celebrity to be in Maldives for a vacation.
Ever since Arti reached Maldives, she has been constantly updating her fans and social media followers about her shenanigans from the beachy destination.
On Monday, Arti left the internet gawking after she posted a series of her bold pictures on her official Instagram account.
In the stunning pictures, the actor ditched her top and wrapped herself with a white bed sheet.
Soaked in sun and sand, Arti makes her look all the more beach-appropriate with open hair and a red flower on the side.
Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “DREAM AS IF YOU WILL LIVE FOREVER AND LIVE AS IF U WILL DIE TOMORROW ...."
Here are the pictures:
On Saturday, Arti shared another set of photos in which she can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in a blue monokini. She captioned it, “Die With Memories Not Dreams”
According to reports, Arti is accompanied with her mother and actor-friend Tina Dutta.
Meanwhile, Tina took social media by storm on Monday as she posted a string of her hot and sexy pictures on Instagram. In the now-viral pictures, she looks stunning in a black monokini as she poses by an infinity pool.
On the work front, Arti was last seen in the 13th season of Bigg Boss as a contestant. She later came for the 14th season as a part of the celebrity panel. Other than that, she last worked in Udaan starring actor Toral Rasputra.
