In Pics: Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh goes topless while vacationing in Maldives

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant and actor Arti Singh is the latest television celebrity to be in Maldives for a vacation.

Ever since Arti reached Maldives, she has been constantly updating her fans and social media followers about her shenanigans from the beachy destination.

On Monday, Arti left the internet gawking after she posted a series of her bold pictures on her official Instagram account.

In the stunning pictures, the actor ditched her top and wrapped herself with a white bed sheet.

Soaked in sun and sand, Arti makes her look all the more beach-appropriate with open hair and a red flower on the side.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “DREAM AS IF YOU WILL LIVE FOREVER AND LIVE AS IF U WILL DIE TOMORROW ...."

Here are the pictures: