In Pics: Kamya Panjabi's mehendi ceremony marked by Telly galore

Television actress Kamya Panjabi aka Preeto from 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' is all set to get hitched to her boyfriend Shalabh Dang. They are tying the knot on February 10 and had a mehendi ceremony on Sunday.
The mehendi ceremony was attended by Kamya's family and friends. Television actors Kavita Kaushik, Suchitra Pillai, Lakshya Handa and Pooja Singh were among the others who attended the celebrations.
Kamya looked like an ethereal beauty in a blue lehenga while Shalabh opted for a black Sherwani. The coupled looked visibly happy as they posed for the paparazzi.
The inside videos of the ceremony were shared on Instagram and Kamya can be seen having a blast with her friends. In the video, Suchitra, Kavita and Pooja can be seeing grooving to the beats.
Here's the video:
'F.I.R' actress Kavita Kaushik also shared an inside video of the fun-filled night and wrote, "Kamya ki shaadi ❤️, start your day with this profound dance and jaldi tumhaare karan Arjun bhi aayenge 😝😘"
In the video, the bride-to-be Kamya and her BFF Kavita can be seen dancing to the iconic track 'Mujh ko Rana Jee Maaf Karna' from 'Karan Arjun'.
Suchitra Pillai shared a video where she can be seen doing the bride's 'seva'.
Here are the pictures from the mehendi ceremony:
Kamya Panjabi has been giving fans glimpses of her wedding festivities and had also shared a video clip of her Haldi ceremony:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)