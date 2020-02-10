In Pics: Kamya Panjabi's mehendi ceremony marked by Telly galore

Television actress Kamya Panjabi aka Preeto from 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' is all set to get hitched to her boyfriend Shalabh Dang. They are tying the knot on February 10 and had a mehendi ceremony on Sunday.

The mehendi ceremony was attended by Kamya's family and friends. Television actors Kavita Kaushik, Suchitra Pillai, Lakshya Handa and Pooja Singh were among the others who attended the celebrations.

Kamya looked like an ethereal beauty in a blue lehenga while Shalabh opted for a black Sherwani. The coupled looked visibly happy as they posed for the paparazzi.