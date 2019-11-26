In Pics: ‘Beyhadh’ star Jennifer Winget turns bridesmaid for her manager

Television actress Jennifer Winget, who wooed the audience with her negative character of Maya in the show "Beyhadh", is all set to rule the screen again in the second season.

Recently, Winget turned bridesmaid for her manager Simone D'Cruz, who tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding. The actress shared a gorgeous reel of pictures from the big day, featuring her in a sea green coloured off-shoulder gown. Jen is seen posing excitedly for her Simone and her husband Subi.

Jennifer posted the pictures and wrote “Thank you for letting me share in this joyful day. I take my bridesmaids duties very seriously. By your side, for life!"