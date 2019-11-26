In Pics: ‘Beyhadh’ star Jennifer Winget turns bridesmaid for her manager

Television actress Jennifer Winget, who wooed the audience with her negative character of Maya in the show "Beyhadh", is all set to rule the screen again in the second season.
Recently, Winget turned bridesmaid for her manager Simone D'Cruz, who tied the knot in a fairy tale wedding. The actress shared a gorgeous reel of pictures from the big day, featuring her in a sea green coloured off-shoulder gown. Jen is seen posing excitedly for her Simone and her husband Subi.
Jennifer posted the pictures and wrote “Thank you for letting me share in this joyful day. I take my bridesmaids duties very seriously. By your side, for life!"
"You looked absolutely ethereal my sim and I wish you and subi all the best as you embark on this wonderful union.May the love and happiness you guys feel today shine through the years. Thanks for inviting us to eat and drink while you get married”, she added.
Beyhadh will go on air from December 2, 2019, and will feature Jennifer, Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhary in lead roles. It will replace Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.
