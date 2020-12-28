In Pics: 'BB13' couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill head to Goa to shoot Valentine’s Day-themed music video

Earlier, Shehnaaz and Sidharth brought back their BB13 chemistry in the music video of the song "Shona Shona" by Tony Kakkar.

Talks of Sidharth and his love life was back in the news after the actor, who returned for a couple of weeks as a Toofani Senior in season 14 of Bigg Boss, was seen telling fellow senior Gauahar Khan not to touch him during a task because he has a girlfriend.

"You can't be touching me, I have a girlfriend at home," he said with a smile on his face.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz in an interview with Bollywood Hungama said, “Whatever our bond was in Bigg Boss, it is the same even now. I want it to remain like this forever. Why should I miss him? I talk to him on the phone, I give him a call whenever I miss him. He was my everything in Bigg Boss."

Previously on "Bigg Boss 14", evicted contestant Sara Gurpal teased Sidharth about Shehnaaz. "On behalf of the Punjab audience, I have to tell you, you are like a brother-in-law to us," she told him in Hindi. Sidharth was seen blushing as the other contestants had a good laugh.