In Pics: Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal kick-start wedding festivities with Tilak Ceremony

Singer Aditya Narayan, who's all set to tie the knot with actress Shweta Agarwal on December 1, has reportedly kick-started his wedding festivities.
On Sunday, inside videos and pictures from their Tilak ceremony went viral on the internet, where the to-be-groom and bride were seen posing with their family. While Shweta looked gorgeous in an orange lehenga, the 'Indian Idol' host opted for a blue sherwani.
Check out the pictures and videos here:
Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, 'Shaapit' and have been dating ever since. The singer, in his recent interview, confirmed that they're the knot with on December 1 in an intimate ceremony.
"We’re getting married on December 1. Because of COVID-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple weddiing and a small reception after that. Can’t call too many guests because of COVID. It will mostly be a family affair with a few friends from the film television and music fraternity whom I must invite," Aditya Narayan told Spotboye.com.
According to reports, veteran singer Udit Narayan has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and megastar Amitabh Bachcchan to the wedding reception.
