In Pics: Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal kick-start wedding festivities with Tilak Ceremony

Singer Aditya Narayan, who's all set to tie the knot with actress Shweta Agarwal on December 1, has reportedly kick-started his wedding festivities.

On Sunday, inside videos and pictures from their Tilak ceremony went viral on the internet, where the to-be-groom and bride were seen posing with their family. While Shweta looked gorgeous in an orange lehenga, the 'Indian Idol' host opted for a blue sherwani.

Check out the pictures and videos here: