‘I’m pumping my milk’: COVID-19 positive Shikha Singh shares her struggles of staying away from daughter

'Kumkum Bhagya' actress Shikha Singh has joined the list of celebrities who have been infected with COVID-19. Shikha and her husband Karan Shah are parents to baby girl Alayna, who was born in June 2020.

Sharing an emotional note of staying away from her daughter, who is still breastfeeding Shikha stated, “One thing I feared the most during this covid outbreak was - “How will it affect Alayna” I was scared then, I’m scared now. I’m Covid +ve but thankfully everyone around in family is negative & I immediately isolated myself the moment I got fever & chills. It’s been 36hrs I haven’t seen or met @alaynasinghshah & my heart aches to hold her, smell her & be with her. But I know I have to control my emotions for her good & I shall.”

She further added, “I’m pumping my milk & giving that to her as advised by our doctor as my milk will contain anti bodies for her (not a carrier of covid). It’s a very tough time for us as a family but I’m still thankful to God that we are able to fight this out together & Alayna is safe. For me it’s more of a mental fight to be away from my baby for such a long time for the first time but we shall overcome this too! More strength to everyone around fighting covid & hope you all recover soon! Love & strength.”

Shikha, who is best known for featuring in the TV shows "Na Aana Is Des Laado" and "Kumkum Bhagya", got married to Karan in 2016.

Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, John Abraham and his wife Priya have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 10:01 AM IST