'I'm no therapist Maa': Hina Khan pens emotional note for her mother after father's untimely demise

Television actress Hina Khan, who recently lost her father, shared some candid pictures with her mother and penned down an emotional note.
The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress, on Monday, took to her Instagram handle to share candid pictures of herself with her mother.
In the pictures, the mother-daughter duo are seen standing in their balcony as Hina consoles her mother.
Her caption read: "MAA. Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish...Teri Hifazat Mera Haq.... I am no therapist maa.. But I promise, I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN...ALWAYS..." Hina added hashtags such as #WeAreStrong #WeWillGetThruThis #Together #DadIsWatchingOurBack #DaddysStrongGirl #WearingDad."
Hina Khan's father Aslam Khan passed away on April 20, due to a cardiac arrest.
Earlier, in a post, Hina had opened up about feeling 'helpless' as she couldn't comfort her grieving mother.
The actress, who had tested positive for COVID-19 days after her father's demise, had written: "A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most.. Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around."
"But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl.. Send in your prayers plz
Let thr be light..Dua," she had added.
Hina was in Sri Nagar when she got the news of her father's demise.
The actress recently said that she did not take precautions while returning from Srinagar.
After testing negative for coronavirus, Hina, during an Instagram live, said: "I am fine, but I think, while returning from Srinagar, I did not really take any precautions. I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened. But thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions while coming back and it resulted into me testing positive. But that is okay, I am pretty okay now, I have tested negative."
On the work front, she was recently seen in 'Pathhar Wargi' music video.