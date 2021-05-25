'I'm no therapist Maa': Hina Khan pens emotional note for her mother after father's untimely demise

Television actress Hina Khan, who recently lost her father, shared some candid pictures with her mother and penned down an emotional note.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress, on Monday, took to her Instagram handle to share candid pictures of herself with her mother.

In the pictures, the mother-daughter duo are seen standing in their balcony as Hina consoles her mother.

Her caption read: "MAA. Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish...Teri Hifazat Mera Haq.... I am no therapist maa.. But I promise, I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN...ALWAYS..." Hina added hashtags such as #WeAreStrong #WeWillGetThruThis #Together #DadIsWatchingOurBack #DaddysStrongGirl #WearingDad."