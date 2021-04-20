‘If you don't work, it really troubles you mentally and emotionally', says Himmanshoo A. Malhotra

Actor Himmanshoo A. Malhotra is all set to don a magician’s hat in the upcoming show Nikki aur Jadui Bubble which airs on Dangal TV.

The narrative of the show revolves around a young girl named Nikki, intrigued by magic, and separated from her parents, who tries to follow her father’s footsteps of becoming a magician someday.

Asked why he chose to do this show, the actor says that this is a new concept for him to work on professionally.

He says, “I haven't done a show like this before. Nikki aur Jadui Bubble is based on magic. It was sometimes slightly tricky as the first time I was shooting in the green screen. So, everything was quite new for me and very much an imagination. It was a fun unit to work with and a fun show as well.”

Himmanshoo essays the role of Nikki’s father in the show, a sincere magician, who hides his secret from the world in order to live a normal life.

Speaking about his character, Malhotra says, “There is some kind of warmth and affection which is pretty much inherent in the part of me. And it comes out when you are playing a father very much naturally. I'm very much fond of kids. I love their presence around me.”

Since the show is a fantasy drama, Himmanshoo reveals what he would do if he had magical powers in real life.

“I would love to heal the world, there is so much poverty, people are suffering and are sick. Be it emotionally or mentally or even physically. The healing powers would be fantastic.”

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases and scores of actors testing positive for the virus, Malhotra asserts that he’s “not fearful.”

He says, “I have immense faith in God, he would protect the good. We all need to keep social distancing, use sanitizer and of course wear masks. As per work is concerned, it's important to have some courage because if you don't work, you emotionally and mentally go down and then it really troubles you and your brain. But I would definitely want to work in the pandemic as well.”

On work front, Himmanshoo will also be seen in the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani-starrer Shershaah.

Speaking about the same, he says, “It was a fantastic project and one of the best. I felt great working with the director Vishnuvardhan and Dharma productions. The cast was fantastic as it's an army film. I got to experience something very unique. Met army officers in real life in Kargil. It was truly a wonderful blessing and got to learn so much about filmmaking.”