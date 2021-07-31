'If you don't wear...' Gauahar Khan reveals why Zaid Darbar told her he will call off their wedding

Actress Gauahar Khan tied the knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. Recently, the '14 Phere' actress revealed Zaid had told her that he would call off their wedding if she did not comply with one wish of his.
In an interview with Coffee Time with Griha, Gauahar said that Zaid had told her that he 'can put up with everything' but if she didn't wear mehendi, there would be no wedding.
In an earlier interview with the Free Press Journal, Gauahar had said that she wore her own wedding mehendi in the film '14 Phere' as she reported on the set on December 27 and didn't have a single day to spare.
"I went from my shaadi to the shaadis on the sets of 14 Phere. So, a part of my wedding, a part of my psychology drowned in the universe of the wedding functions," she said.
However, she added that life has become better and more stable after marriage. "It has made me more confident and my husband (Zaid) understands my work. He supports me in what I do and I support him in what he does," she told FPJ.
Gauahar and Zaid reportedly met each other for the first time at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was Zaid, who dropped a message to Gauahar on Instagram. He called her 'the most beautiful women' he has ever seen, which obvioulsy made the tinsel town diva blush.
The two celebs went on drives and dates during the lockdown. After dating each other for a while, the couple has finally decided to get married. Interestingly, their dates took place at parking garages.
On the work front, Gauahar, who made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year', was seen in the web series 'Taandav'. She was also seen as a senior in 'Bigg Boss 14'.
