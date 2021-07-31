'If you don't wear...' Gauahar Khan reveals why Zaid Darbar told her he will call off their wedding

However, she added that life has become better and more stable after marriage. "It has made me more confident and my husband (Zaid) understands my work. He supports me in what I do and I support him in what he does," she told FPJ.

Gauahar and Zaid reportedly met each other for the first time at a grocery store during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was Zaid, who dropped a message to Gauahar on Instagram. He called her 'the most beautiful women' he has ever seen, which obvioulsy made the tinsel town diva blush.

The two celebs went on drives and dates during the lockdown. After dating each other for a while, the couple has finally decided to get married. Interestingly, their dates took place at parking garages.

On the work front, Gauahar, who made her debut in 2009 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year', was seen in the web series 'Taandav'. She was also seen as a senior in 'Bigg Boss 14'.