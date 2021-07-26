'If you don't like, simply unfollow': 'Taarak Mehta...' actress Priya Ahuja Rajda on being trolled for 'bra strap' picture

Priya further stated that she often tells her husband to stay calm and ignore the trolls, however, this time, he was in no mood to turn a blind eye to the indecent and nasty comments. "Malav is a gentleman. I know him for over 12 years now and the way he talks to people and respects people is one of the qualities why I fell in love with him. He also thinks that just because we ignore the trolls, they think they can say whatever they want. He just wanted to shut them by replying to one of the comments. I wouldn't say that it's the wrong way of dealing with trolls but that is his way. We both respect each other's way," the actress said.

Priya also requested people to not only be kind towards celebrities but towards everybody on social media platforms. "I really don't know if what I say would make any difference but everybody is going through a struggle in some way or the other, especially because of the pandemic. I would request people to be kind on social media. It's a personal choice of an individual of what they put on social media and it's your choice whether you want to like it or no," she said.

"I usually put up my post and forget about it but there are people who religiously work on their social media and build their profiles. They are attached to what they are doing on social media. I feel that we should not hurt anyone's sentiments, especially during the pandemic when everyone is super sensitive. If you don't like how the celebrities present themselves on social media, then simply unfollow or ignore instead of abusing and creating negativity," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priya was seen in one of the recent episodes of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. The team of the popular sitcom was shooting in Daman till recently when Maharashtra was under lockdown. After restrictions were lifted in Mumbai, the team resumed shoot in the city.