Iconic comedy shows 'Khichdi' and 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' to re-telecast amid COVID-19 lockdown

It’s been a while since we heard Hansa say “khana khake jaana huh”, or Rosesh recite his ‘jelly poem’. Well if you’ve understood the reference already then yes, it is true. Television’s iconic comedy shows Khichdi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai are all set to be re-aired amid coronavirus lockdown.

With Indians caged within the walls of their homes and bare minimum entertainment on hands, many of our classic shows that were lost in the archives are making a comeback on the small screen.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor-producer JD Majethia revealed that he had been receiving many messages to bring back these shows. And while everyone doesn't have access to OTT platforms, he wanted to lift people's spirits by airing these shows in the morning, so everyone can start their day with laughter.

“Sarabhai family is out...... With crazy quotes...you all can add few more... Like, share, create, write spread relief through smiles n laughters...”, he wrote on Instagram.