'I would get offers of nude scenes': ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Pavitra Punia on being approached for 'soft porn'

"Hats off to people who do nude scenes,” she said.

Earlier, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, the 34-year-old said, “I don’t like doing romantic scenes, or the ones where I have to reveal a lot of body, and consummation scenes. That is why I refused to be part of two web series recently."

When asked why she hesitates to do the same, she added that it has to do with the idea of where she comes from.

“It has a lot to do with my roots as I come from Haryana. It doesn’t come from my heart that I have to be so open in front of the camera. I get scared.”

In the last quarter of 2020, Pavitra was locked away in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant. She was subsequently evicted from the reality show, and has now returned for the fantasy series Baalveer Returns.

On personal front, Pavitra is in a relationship with BB14 contestant and actor Eijaz Khan.

Pavitra and Eijaz do not shy away from media attention and are often spotted together.