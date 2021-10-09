'I was very scared’: Malaika Arora on a contestant touching her cheeks on 'India's Best Dancer'

The second season of 'India's Best Dancer' with the tagline 'Best Ka Next' is starting soon. The first season came in 2020 and now the show is back again with the next edition. The dance reality show will see Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis in the panel of judges.

Malaika, who was shocked by a contestant who touched her cheeks on the show, elaborated on the same during its launch on Friday.

When asked what was going on in her mind, Malaika said, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."

Not to mention, Malaika was infected with COVID-19 in 2020, and is fully vaccinated with both her doses as per her Instagram.

Geeta went on to add, “It is very rare because she is such a big personality, who will go and directly touch her cheeks? Even we don't have such courage, he actually had the guts to do it, I think that was very sweet.”

This time also like the first season there will be challenges for dancers at every step and 'Best Ka Next' will be the final test to determine the best dancers from the country. The digital auditions are already done and now the show is going to begin.

Earlier, Malaika told IANS, "I cannot express how happy and excited I am about returning to India's Best Dancer. The talent last season was superlative and I can't wait to see how evolved the contestants are this season. What I really like and appreciate is that the show offers a diverse representation of talent from all nooks and corners of the country. It's an enriching experience.”

'India's Best Dancer-2' will be starting on Sony Entertainment Television very soon.

