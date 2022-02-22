'I was stranded without any clothes': 'Naagin' fame Ankit Bathla on losing luggage at the airport

Television actor Ankit Bhatla, popular for his roles in 'Naagin' and 'Thapki Pyaar Ki', faced a harrowing experience recently while he was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru.

The actor shared that after wrapping up a shoot in Delhi, he decided to fly down to Bengaluru to visit some temples, but his trip was marred due to the hassle he had to face at the airport.

Ankit said that after he landed in Bengaluru, he kept waiting for his luggage at the baggage belt, but it did not arrive. He then contacted Vistara airlines and on enquiring about the same, he was informed that his luggae was held back in Delhi as there was a power bank in it.

However, Ankit denied carrying any power bank in his luggage, but even then he was kept waiting.

He said that after endless calls and incessant follow-ups, the airlines finally released his baggage, but it was a nightmarish experience for him.

He complained that he was stranded in Bengaluru without his clothes and personal belongings, and that he lost precious time during his trip which was already supposed to be a short one.

Ankit has been a part of a slew of daily soaps including 'Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji', 'Bhagonwali-Baante Apni Taqdeer', 'Mata Ki Chowki', 'Hamari Saass Leela', 'Beta Hi Chahiye', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', and 'Laal Ishq'. He was also a part of mythological shows like 'Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman' and 'Paramavatar Shri Krishna'.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:08 AM IST