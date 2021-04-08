'I was going against Islam': After Sana Khan, ex-Roadies contestant Saqib Khan quits showbiz

Roadies Revolution contestant Saqib Khan is the latest celebrity to quit showbiz to follow a spiritual path.

Saqib joins Sana Khan and Zaira Wasim who previously gave up the glamorous entertainment industry citing that it went against Islam.

Similarly, the Kashmir-born actor has now shared that he was going astray and his life lacked peace.

He also released an official statement on Instagram that read as follows:

Asalamalikum Brothers & Sisters. Hope you all doing good. Today’s post is regarding announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ. So i won’t be doing any modelling and Acting in future.

Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or i gave up!! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye. Insha Allah

HE is the best Planner. As far as I have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it’s very difficult to survive but i can proudly say that within short span of one year I achieved a good Fame and Fan following. But wo toh Duniya k lye aur Aakhirat (life after death) k lye toh kuch bhi nahi.

In nutshell I was going Astray (gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT.

Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (our holy Book i.e. Quran)

My third pic: Ihdinā ṣ-ṣirāṭa al-mustaqīm (oh Allah show us the Right/ Straight Path).

I am so thankful to Almighty Allah that he gave me chance to REPENT and accepted me wholeheartedly as I have been seeing miracles going in my life.

I felt so peace and a sigh of relief while reading my holy Book Quran by heart. Alhamdulilah

There is phrase “100 chuhay kha k billi Haj ko challi” (Cat going on a pilgrimage after eating 100 mice) But her kisi ka Haj qubool nai hota. Allah says: Verily, He is One Who forgives (accepts repentance), the Most Merciful. In numerous verses of the Quran, Allah describes Himself as being extremely generous, merciful, and forgiving towards His creations. ... Despair not of the Mercy of Allah: for Allah forgives all sins: for He is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.

I seek pardon and forgiveness from Allah and i believe HE will accept my repentance. Ameen. I sincerely apologise to people whom I have hurt intentionally or unintentionally. Dua’on mai yaad rakhye ga. May Allah SWT accept all our Dua’s and shower His mercy and blessings on all of us. Amen.