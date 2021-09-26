'I was blamed for coming in between Sid and Shehnaaz': Arti Singh reveals why she didn't stay in touch with Sidharth Shukla after 'BB13'

Actress and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Arti Singh recently revealed why she was not in touch with late actor and her good friend Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth breathed his last on September 2 in Mumbai after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

Arti, who was shaken up by his untimely demise, said in an interview that she regrets not staying in touch with him.

During an interaction with ETimes, Arti said that she was not in touch with him for the last two years and the last time they spoke was on February 15, 2019.

She revealed she was quite affected by what was being said about her friendship with Sidharth. She said she was blamed for coming in between Sidharth and Shehnaaz and their friendship and that deeply affected her. After that, she decided to let them be and didn’t want to come in between their friendship.

Arti said she is not someone who would want to become a cause of stress in anyone’s life.

However, the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant regrets the fact that she didn’t stay in touch with Sidharth. She said she had thought of calling him on a couple of occasions, but didn’t because she felt that Sdharth was happy and wanted to let him be.

Arti further called Sidharth's death 'unfortunate and devastating' adding that her heart goes out to Shehnaaz Gill.

It may be mentioned that during their stint in Salman Khan's reality show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz gained a massive following because of their cute chemistry and adorable moments. The rumoured lovebirds have several fan accounts with the name 'SidNaaz'.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 11:50 AM IST