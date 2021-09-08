‘I remove my clothes to be in the news’: Nia Sharma breaks down as she talks about being constantly sl*t shamed

Television actress Nia Sharma has raised the temperature with her latest dance number 'Do Ghoont', a remake of the iconic number 'Do ghoont mujhe bhi' from the 1973 film 'Jheel Ke Us Paar'.

Nia, who is often in the news for her sartorial choices and being trolled for showing too much skin recently broke down during an interview when asked how she dealt with the constant criticism.

She said, “Mostly, nothing good about my clothes is ever said, and I accept it.”

Nia was last seen in season two of the web series "Jamai 2.0", along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. She rose to fame with shows such as "Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha", "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" and "Jamai Raja".

She further stated that she’s been long enough in the industry and does not need to dress in ways to seek attention.

“They call me a sl*t, a nangi (naked), and other derogatory terms. People gossip about how I dress behind my back. But why is it so difficult to grasp that this is my personal style of dressing?” she added.

Meanwhile, Nia calls 'Do ghoont' an "incredible opportunity" to be featured on one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era.

The original track was picturised on veteran star Mumtaz. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the music director was R.D. Burman.

Nia, who was once named as Asia's sexiest woman, told IANS: "An incredible opportunity to be featured in one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era. To perform in this legendary track made immortal by Mumtazji is an honour and I can only hope that I have done some justice to the original with my performance."

"I am thankful for the careful guidance in the choreography by Jayshree and Ganesh Acharya sir, and I hope my fans love this track as much."

The revamped version is choreographed by Jayshree Kelkar from the famed Ganesh Acharya Productions, and the music video is set against a dazzling background with Nia taking centre stage with her energetic dance moves.

This version of the song has been rendered by Shruti Rane and the music has been composed and programmed by Viplove Rajdeo.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:12 PM IST