'I never felt pressurised to remain in the limelight', says Ashnoor Kaur

Popular television actress Ashnoor Kaur is all set to make her OTT debut with WOW original's Pari Hu Mein.

The 16-year-old who won hearts with the television show Patiala Babes gets candid about entering into the web space, balancing academics, and being a responsible public figure for Gen Z.

Speaking about her role in Pari Hu Mein Ashnoor says that her character is about a girl full of dreams and aspirations, but someone who desires to come to Mumbai from Benaras and fulfill her passion of becoming an actress.

She says, “The narrative of the show is about this girl who comes to the maximum city, faces several obstacles but at the same time doing what she wants on her own terms and conditions. She would rather do things on her own than take the wrong path.”

Kaur, who has worked in several TV shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Mahabharat, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai among others took a break from the medium due to her upcoming HSC exams.

Ashnoor says, “I have my 12th boards this year and didn’t want to do anything on television because it’s a little bit more time-consuming. You have to give 12 hours every day, which is why I decided to shift to a short-term project. I was doing few music albums and was getting certain web shows but this one attracted me with its concept. Hence, I chose this as my web debut.”

When asked if she ever faced any criticism from family or friends for her choice of profession, Kaur asserts, “I have received a lot of support from my family and friends. They’ve always motivated me, encouraged me, and have been very proud of my achievements.”

Ashnoor made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2018 film Sanju as young Priya Dutt. The same year, she played the role of Taapsee Pannu’s sister in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.

Calling the two projects an “amazing experience”, Kaur states that she learned a lot while working with two ace filmmakers.

“I learned to be humble from Rajkumar Hirani because he’s done so many movies but he made us feel like we were a family, inculcating team spirit,” says Ashnoor.

She further adds, “Anurag is a very warm person. He used to keep pulling my leg. I learned a lot of skills and the idea to look at talent rather than where does a person come from. Also, when you appreciate someone, it motivates them. He used to hug his actors when they would perform well. It happened with me as well and that really helps us to be motivated as artists.”

Ashnoor, who rose to fame as a child artist, now boasting millions of followers on social media, believes that she has a major responsibility towards the youth and kids who look up to her.

She says, “It comes without saying that you need to work in a way that won’t cause a negative impact. I make sure that even with my content on social media, the captions that I use are motivating. Even the projects that I choose are based on concepts that are inspirational.”

Given that the entertainment industry keeps churning out talent each day, it is rare to see a child artist remain relevant in showbiz. When asked about her contemporaries going MIA years after reaching the peak of their career, Kaur says that she never felt pressurised to remain in the limelight. She says, “I simply believe in giving my 100 percent and go with the flow.”

Ask her what she plans for in the years to come, Ashnoor concludes, “I just want to be the better version of myself. Keep making my parents proud and do roles that challenge me every day, something that I would get to learn from, because I feel you should always keep polishing and that’s when the graph of your career will remain steady and up.”

Pari Hu Mein is set to release on April 18, 2021, on WOW app.