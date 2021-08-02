'I look older than Nakuul Mehta': Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Popular television actor Divyanka Tripathi recently revealed that she rejected 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' after the look test because she thought her pairing with Nakuul Mehta might look a little off.

In an interview with ETimes, Divyanka stated that after working for 15 years in the industry she has the liberty to choose a project.

The actress said that it would be wrong on her part to accept the offer and then not be able to give the results that she is expected to give.

Divyanka said she doesn't relate to the project and also compelety agrees with the reports that her pairing with actor Nakuul Mehta would not have looked great onscreen.

She added that her family was also surprised to hear about the pairing. However, she agreed to give the look test and see how their pair actually looks on screen.