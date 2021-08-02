'I look older than Nakuul Mehta': Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Popular television actor Divyanka Tripathi recently revealed that she rejected 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' after the look test because she thought her pairing with Nakuul Mehta might look a little off.
In an interview with ETimes, Divyanka stated that after working for 15 years in the industry she has the liberty to choose a project.
The actress said that it would be wrong on her part to accept the offer and then not be able to give the results that she is expected to give.
Divyanka said she doesn't relate to the project and also compelety agrees with the reports that her pairing with actor Nakuul Mehta would not have looked great onscreen.
She added that her family was also surprised to hear about the pairing. However, she agreed to give the look test and see how their pair actually looks on screen.
The 36-year-old actress is also confident that 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2' would be a huge hit and said that Balaji Telefilms should be happy that an actor is not feeling passionate and he/she is telling them in advance, that would be great for the show.
Divyanka's last show on the small screen 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' was also with Balaji Telefilms and was a super success. In fact, she became a household name with the role of Ishita in the show.
Meanwhile, Divyanka is currently seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and is winning the hearts of her fans all over again with her amazing performances on the show.