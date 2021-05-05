'I know how it feels': Hina Khan offers condolences to Nikki Tamboli on her brother's demise

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan paid condolences to Nikki Tamboli who lost her brother Jatin Tamboli on Tuesday.

Jatin passed away at the age of 29 due to COVID-19 complications and other health issues.

Hina has been dealing with one hardship after another in the last few weeks. The actress lost her father to a sudden heart attack last month and within a few days, Hina tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Hina mentioned that she knows what the loss of a family member feels like and no one can fill the void.

"So so sorry to hear about your brother Nikki, I very well know how it feels.. No one can ever ever replace a lost family member.. Heartfelt Condolences @nikkitamboli. You are in my prayers.. May god give you and your family strength.. May his soul Rest In Peace," she tweeted.