'I know how it feels': Hina Khan offers condolences to Nikki Tamboli on her brother's demise

Former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan paid condolences to Nikki Tamboli who lost her brother Jatin Tamboli on Tuesday.
Jatin passed away at the age of 29 due to COVID-19 complications and other health issues.
Hina has been dealing with one hardship after another in the last few weeks. The actress lost her father to a sudden heart attack last month and within a few days, Hina tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, Hina mentioned that she knows what the loss of a family member feels like and no one can fill the void.
"So so sorry to hear about your brother Nikki, I very well know how it feels.. No one can ever ever replace a lost family member.. Heartfelt Condolences @nikkitamboli. You are in my prayers.. May god give you and your family strength.. May his soul Rest In Peace," she tweeted.
On Tuesday, Nikki informed on social media that her brother had been dealing with health issues for a long time. He was hospitalized after one of his lungs collapsed recently. He had also tested positive for TB and COVID-19 which worsened his condition.
Several other celebs, including Nikki's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Manu Punjabi, took to Instagram and Twitter to offer their condolences.
A few days back, Nikki had conducted a puja for her brother's health.
Meanwhile, Hina recently posted two pictures of herself and shared how difficult it is to not be able to comfort and hug her mother at such a time. She also requested everyone to send prayers for her.
