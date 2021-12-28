'I have the guts to say...': Asim Riaz issues clarification after Shehnaaz Gill controversy

'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz on Tuesday issued a clarification about one of his tweets, in which he said 'people get over loved ones so soon.'

Moments after he shared the post, fans of his 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill claimed that the tweet was about her after videos of her dancing at a friend's wedding went viral.

However, to clarify his intentions, Asim wrote on his Instagram stories, "Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now. I lost one of my good friends last month from Jammu and a few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa. So I was actually telling them not who you all are assuming and remember if I wanna say anything I have those guts to come up to say it directly."

"I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too. So stop targeting stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy," he added.

Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana also reacted to the controversy. Asking trolls to play the 'blame-game' with someone else, she wrote, "When some fans find easy target to make there person right , or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame shame krne get a life, Asim himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai …or to dance koi kar ni skta.Or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow."

She added, "Rahi baat kisi pe bhi bolne ki by god grace we both choose to stay quiet always …… anyways go find someone else for your blame game trick……. Shame on you guys.. We are with Asim riaz."

Without naming anyone, Asim wrote: "Just saw few dancing clips ... seriously people get over loved ones so soon. Kya baat kya baat... #Newworld." What led next was fans slamming Asim for his tweet.

Shehnaaz was reportedly in a relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla, whose sudden demise in September left everyone in shock.

Shehnaaz had isolated herself after his death and only commenced work after a month to promote her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

