'I have powerful roles in my upcoming films 'Trahimam' and 'Shatranj'': Ekta Jain

TV Actress, model and anchor Ekta Jain has played varied roles in shows like 'Shagun', 'Shakalaka Boom Boom', 'Family No. 1' and 'Apun Toh Bas Vaise Hi'.

Ekta said, “I m glad that I got an opportunity to play different roles.”

Ekta will be seen in Dushyant Pratap Singh’s films 'Shatranj' and 'Trahimaam'. She has played a cop in 'Shatranj' and a lawyer in 'Trahimaam'.

Hiten Tejwani, Kavita Tripathi, Pankaj Berry, Hemant Pandey, Ashutosh Kaushik, Shawar Ali, Rajkumar Kanojia and Zaid Khan are also a part of 'Shatranj'.

Arshi Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Adi Irani, Pankaj Berry are also a part of 'Trahimam'.

'Trahimam' is a courtroom drama, and Ekta plays a lawyer. The actress said, "I love the fact that my role in the film commands authority and everyone gets scared as she enters the courtroom."

Sharing her experience of working with Dushyant Pratap Singh, Ekta said, “This is my second film with Dushyant Ji and it was amazing working with him.”

Talking about the upcoming projects the actress has International projects lined up in the future. She said, "Currently, I can't talk about those projects, but will soon talk about them."

Her other film ready for release is 'Khali Bali' with director Manoj Sharma. The film has Dharmendra, Rajniesh Duggal, Kainat Arora, Madhoo, Vijay Raaj, Rajpal Yadav. Ekta added, “Dushyant Pratap is planning to release both the films together on the same date. Hoping that audiences will enjoy my work in both films."

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:20 PM IST