'I have frozen my eggs, want to travel the world with my partner': Mona Singh on embracing motherhood

Actress Mona Singh, who shot to fame with the 2003 show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' recently dished out her plans on embracing motherhood.

According to a report by Times of India, Singh, 39, is not worried about her biological clock ticking.

She said, “I have frozen my eggs and now I am free. I did that at the age of 34. Because I have gotten married now, I want to chill with my partner and travel the world with him. I haven’t done that yet. I have always travelled with my family or friends. I want to do that with my husband now.”

With that being said, she asserted that even though she loved kids, she is not mentally prepared to have one yet.

Mona tied the knot to a south-Indian investment banker, Shyam Gopalan in 2019.

Over the years, Mona has won a dance-based reality show, hosted shows, featured in movies including Aamir Khan-starrer “3 Idiots”, played multiple “challenging” roles on stage, and done web series.

Singh is no longer interested in doing TV shows. “The reason is the content. I love experimenting… and challenging roles. There is nothing really of that sort happening on TV. Right now TV is all about supernatural and mythology shows. I can’t relate to those shows,” she told IANS.

On work front, Singh, along with Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty and Raima Sen will topline the cast of an Indian adaptation of the popular international show, 'Black Widows'.

Talking about the show, Mona said: "We had a fantastic time shooting for the show and every member of the crew has gone above and beyond to ensure we deliver a great product. I am confident that the first look will create intrigue."

The show also features Sharad Kelkar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Aamir Ali, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty.

Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the show is a quirky drama set in a small picturesque town in India. It revolves around how three best friends, who thought they got away with the perfect crime of killing their abusive husbands, find all has not ended yet.

The series is slated to premiere in December on Zee5.

With IANS inputs