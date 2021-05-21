I have been receiving a few acting offers, reveals Bigg Boss 14 fame, Rahul Vaidya

Rahul Vaidya came to limelight with his singing stint on the first ever season of Indian Idol 16 years ago and has since then won many hearts with his songs. But it seems now his fans are interested to see him in acting avatar as well, all thanks to Bigg Boss. Be it proposing to his girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar on national TV or performing tasks like a lone warrior, Rahul, who was the runner up of Bigg Boss 14, had showed all kinds of emotions throughout the reality show, hinting he has also got a penchant for acting.
In a candid conversation with the Cinema Journal, the 33-year-old spilled the beans on the acting offers coming his way.
“A lot of work offers have been coming my way post my stint in Bigg Boss. In fact, people have approached me for acting, too. Acting does not come to me naturally but my friends tell me that I am a natural actor. I am very comfortable in being myself and that’s why I did Bigg Boss. I have been receiving a few acting offers but I want to choose something that naturally comes to me. I have never chosen or chased acting but if there would be a good offer, I won’t mind to explore it. Right now, I am more than happy just sticking to singing,” he said.
While acting is still an uncharted territory, Rahul has been actively working on music projects post Bigg Boss. From covers of old songs to his own original tracks, Rahul’s fans got to see him crooning in several videos lately. A few days ago, he shared a glimpse of his collaboration with actress Rashami Desai on the heart-warming song, Kinna Sonna from the movie, Bhaag Johnny (2015).
Not only this, last month, Rahul came up with another song, Madhanya, which features none other than his love lady, Disha Parmar. The two flaunted their chemistry by getting married to each other in the song, making everyone curious about their wedding in real life.
When asked about his wedding plans, Rahul laughed and said: “Disha and I got married in the song Madhanya. It was almost like a dress rehearsal for our wedding and after watching the music video of the song, our fans now can’t wait for our real wedding. We also can’t wait to get married to each other. We are just waiting for Covid (pandemic) to get better so we can have our family members, friends and close ones with us at our special occasion. We will get married soon for sure.”
The couple is currently in a long-distance relationship since Rahul’s been shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa. Opening up on his decision of saying yes to the stunt-based reality show, he responded, “I am very excited but I am quite nervous to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am scared of snakes and I can’t swim. I have said yes to the show but I really don’t know how I will perform all the stunts. Also, with Khatron Ke Khiladi, I feel I would be able to compete with myself and overcome all my fears. I think it would be a completely different experience for me. I have heard all good things about the show from the ex-contestants...so, ya I am excited.”
Seeing him occupied with a plenty of projects in his kitty and enjoying a huge fan base, especially after Bigg Boss, one can’t deny the fact that Rahul has come a long way in his career.
“It gives me a lot of emotional happiness and a feeling of gratitude whenever I look back at my journey. My first stint on television was Indian Idol, which came around 15-16 years ago and now Bigg Boss. Both are very big shows and both have given me immense love and enormous fans. I went inside Bigg Boss not for money, not for glamour but only to make new fans. I am extremely thankful. I never thought that I would get so many fans with my stint in Bigg Boss. I am glad I did that show. I hope that fan love will always remain the same,” Rahul expressed.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)