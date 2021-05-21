I have been receiving a few acting offers, reveals Bigg Boss 14 fame, Rahul Vaidya

Not only this, last month, Rahul came up with another song, Madhanya, which features none other than his love lady, Disha Parmar. The two flaunted their chemistry by getting married to each other in the song, making everyone curious about their wedding in real life.

When asked about his wedding plans, Rahul laughed and said: “Disha and I got married in the song Madhanya. It was almost like a dress rehearsal for our wedding and after watching the music video of the song, our fans now can’t wait for our real wedding. We also can’t wait to get married to each other. We are just waiting for Covid (pandemic) to get better so we can have our family members, friends and close ones with us at our special occasion. We will get married soon for sure.”

The couple is currently in a long-distance relationship since Rahul’s been shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, South Africa. Opening up on his decision of saying yes to the stunt-based reality show, he responded, “I am very excited but I am quite nervous to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am scared of snakes and I can’t swim. I have said yes to the show but I really don’t know how I will perform all the stunts. Also, with Khatron Ke Khiladi, I feel I would be able to compete with myself and overcome all my fears. I think it would be a completely different experience for me. I have heard all good things about the show from the ex-contestants...so, ya I am excited.”

Seeing him occupied with a plenty of projects in his kitty and enjoying a huge fan base, especially after Bigg Boss, one can’t deny the fact that Rahul has come a long way in his career.

“It gives me a lot of emotional happiness and a feeling of gratitude whenever I look back at my journey. My first stint on television was Indian Idol, which came around 15-16 years ago and now Bigg Boss. Both are very big shows and both have given me immense love and enormous fans. I went inside Bigg Boss not for money, not for glamour but only to make new fans. I am extremely thankful. I never thought that I would get so many fans with my stint in Bigg Boss. I am glad I did that show. I hope that fan love will always remain the same,” Rahul expressed.