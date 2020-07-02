'I feel cheated': Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli on being treated 'like a servant'

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, who had recently claimed that he's still in touch with her, has now alleged that the popular Television actress is not allowing him to meet his 3-year-old son Reyansh. The actor in his recent interview claimed that Shweta treated him 'like a servant' and made him run errands, while she was busy shooting 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'.

'Qayamat Ki Raat' actor Abhinav Kohli, who was accused of domestic violence by Shweta Tiwari, had recently shared an alleged screenshot of their recent conversation. Abhinav had claimed that there's no case against him and he's still in touch with Shweta. In a recent interview with The Times of India, he has said that the actress is not letting him meet his son Reyasnh. Kohli also claimed that Shweta is 'brainwashing' the toddler.

He said, "I am only talking now because I feel cheated. From September last year to May 2020, Shweta has been in touch with me and I have been taking care of her and my baby’s requirements. Car mein petrol bharane se lekar, Reyansh ke liye kuch kharidna hai (From filling petrol in the car to buying things for Reyansh), I was always there. Whenever she needed me be it 2 am or 4 am I was there because I wanted to stay with my baby, but now she is not letting me meet him. She has treated me like a servant."