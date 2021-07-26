'I don't resonate with the show': Disha Parmar reacts to reports of her participation in 'Bigg Boss 15'

Television actress Disha Parmar finally broke her silence on reports of her participation in one of the most controversial TV reality shows 'Bigg Boss 15'.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress denied the news and said that she is not participating in the show.

Disha said that she has not been offered the show. She added that even if she was offered the show, she would not have been comfortable as she does not resonate with the show.

The 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai' actress revealed that she has been offered the show many times, however, she never did it because she felt she was not right for it.