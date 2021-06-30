'I don't need validation from anybody': Shefali Jariwala on World Social Media Day 2021

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shefali Jariwala has opened up on online trolling and the negativity on the internet on World Social Media Day today.
Shefali, who has often been a victim of online trolls, told the Free Press Journal that she tends to ignore the trolls on social media and for every one troll, she has 100 other followers who love, admire and support her.
"The only way one can deal with online trolls is by not giving them the attention they are seeking. The comments that they make and the behaviors that they show are only because they want attention. So, I choose to ignore them and I know one thing for a fact that I don't need validation from anybody," she said.
"For every one troll, I have 100 other followers who love, admire, appreciate and support me. So I rather concentrate on the people who give me the positive vibes than wasting my time and energy on trolls that don't mean anything to me," she added.
"It is better to ignore them and concentrate on better things in life and concentrate on your followers who are showering you with love. That's how I deal with it and I think that's how people should deal with it too," Shefali added.
Shefali is also quite appalled to see children abusing celebrities on social media platforms. She also believes that some control has to be there on social media.
"I think children are impressionable and they tend to follow what they see. With all the trolling happening around, maybe they find some kind of enjoyment in it. I do not appreciate this kind of behaviour. It corrupts young minds and it's not very pleasant to see children trolling and abusing without even understanding anything. It deeply saddens me to see this," the actress said.
Over the past few months, many popular faces from the entertainment world have decided to call it quits on social media due to various reasons. Some have also bid adieu to social media platforms to stay away from negativity.
Talking about it, the actress further said, "There is so much stress in today's time and trolling gets too much. So, sometimes, it's alright to take a break from something that gives you stress.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali was last seen in season 13 of the controversial reality TV show 'Bigg Boss'.
After 'Kaanta Lagaa,' Shefali appeared in the 2004 Bollywood film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' as Bijili. Later, she appeared with her boyfriend in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 5'.
In 2018, she entered the web world with the role of a female protagonist in the series titled 'Baby Come Naa' opposite actor Shreyas Talpade.
