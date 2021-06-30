'I don't need validation from anybody': Shefali Jariwala on World Social Media Day 2021

Actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Shefali Jariwala has opened up on online trolling and the negativity on the internet on World Social Media Day today.

Shefali, who has often been a victim of online trolls, told the Free Press Journal that she tends to ignore the trolls on social media and for every one troll, she has 100 other followers who love, admire and support her.

"The only way one can deal with online trolls is by not giving them the attention they are seeking. The comments that they make and the behaviors that they show are only because they want attention. So, I choose to ignore them and I know one thing for a fact that I don't need validation from anybody," she said.

"For every one troll, I have 100 other followers who love, admire, appreciate and support me. So I rather concentrate on the people who give me the positive vibes than wasting my time and energy on trolls that don't mean anything to me," she added.