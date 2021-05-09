'I deserve to be happy': Nikki Tamboli hits back at trolls slamming her for 'enjoying' days after brother’s demise

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli, who will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, slammed trolls who shamed her for enjoying after her brother passed away.

Nikki lost her brother Jatin on May 4 due to COVID-19 complications. He was admitted to the hospital for 20 days before he breathed his last.

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi have been posting videos and pictures from Cape Town on their respective social media handles.

Taking to Instagram stories, Nikki revealed that she has been receiving messages and comments on her pictures, criticizing her for 'enjoying', just a couple of days after Jatin’s death.

She said that she has a life of her own and deserves to be happy.

"Some stupid people are msging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days back don't you feel shame you are enjoying so let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother as he loves when I stay happy and these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams it will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too," she wrote.