'I could not get out of bed': Kapil Sharma opens up on spine injury that made him pull his show off air; watch video

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently opened up about suffering a spine injury in January 2021 for which he had to take his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' off air.

Earlier this year, while exiting Mumbai airport, Kapil was spotted by the paparazzi seated in a wheelchair. Breaking his silence on why he was wheelchair-bound at the airport, Kapil Sharma had said that he had injured his back in the gym.

Now, in a recent video, Kapil opened up about suffering from spinal injury and how it made him take his popular show off air.

"I suffered it in January 2021. I had so many plans but I had to stop everything. I had to take my show off-air because of the injury. This pain leads to a change in your behaviour, you start feeling helpless because you can’t get up from bed. And then people start telling you that you will gain weight by lying down all the time. You should start liquid diet. A person is already in pain and someone gives you a salad to eat, your pain is doubled. I have suffered a lot," he can be heard saying in the video.

In the video, he also urged everyone to pay attention to the signs that their bodies give.

Meanwhile, after going off air for a couple of months, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' returned with vaccinated audience in August.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 02:05 PM IST