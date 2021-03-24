'I come from Haryana': ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Pavitra Punia on why she's 'scared' to do intimate scenes

Television actress Pavitra Punia who rose to fame after entering the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ recently opened up on why she resents intimate scenes, and has refused web series for the very reason.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, the 34-year-old said, “I don’t like doing romantic scenes, or the ones where I have to reveal a lot of body, and consummation scenes. That is why I refused to be part of two web series recently."

When asked why she hesitates to do the same, she added that it has to do with the idea of where she comes from.

“It has a lot to do with my roots as I come from Haryana. It doesn’t come from my heart that I have to be so open in front of the camera. I get scared.”

In the last quarter of 2020, Pavitra was locked away in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant. She was subsequently evicted from the reality show, and has now returned for the fantasy series 'Baalveer Returns'.

"It feels amazing to come back to 'Baalveer Returns' as I am very well connected to the show, the set, cast, and the creators of 'Baalveer Returns' are like family. So, of course, coming back to one's family is overwhelming and I am very excited to continue shooting for the show," she said.

She will be back as Bhayrani Timnasa in the show.

On personal front, Pavitra is in a relationship with BB14 contestant and actor Eijaz Khan.

Pavitra and Eijaz do not shy away from media attention and are often spotted together. However, recently they were accused by their followers of faking the relationship.

"Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of "Haters" in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz," she wrote on social media.