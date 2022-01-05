'I am very scared of...': Mom-to-be Bharti Singh reveals why she wants a normal delivery

Indian reality TV stars Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to embrace parenthood as they are expecting their first child together in 2022.

The comedian took to her YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' and shared the good news with her fans and followers by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'.

Recently, Bharti opened up about being scared of going through a cesarean and is doing all that she can to welcome her bundle of joy through normal delivery.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, the comedy queen said, "I am really very scared of cesarean, I've heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don't want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery."

She also mentioned about her pregnancy cravings stating, "I really crave to eat vada pav a lot. I can eat vada pav three times a day with lasoon ki chutney and one cold drink.”

Previously, Bharti and Haarsh had opened up about their plans to expand their family in 2020. However, their plans went for a toss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They then decided to defer their plans of having a baby to 2021.

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:52 PM IST