'I am unable to pay my rent, have used all my savings': TV actor Sunil Nagar of 'Shri Krishna' fame seeks financial help

Television actor Sunil Nagar who essayed the role of Bhishma Pitamah in 'Shri Krishna' and Lord Brahma in 'Mahabali Hanuman' is now seeking financial help amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

According to reports, Nagar has exhausted all his savings, to the extend that he had to sell his flat in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai and live on rent.

Nagar’s picture and bank details have been circulating on social media asking for help.

In an interview with India.com Nagar said, “A few days back I got an offer to sing at a restaurant where they were also taking care of my day-to-day expenses, but then the lockdown was announced and that restaurant was shut down. I am unable to pay my rent for the last few months.”

He further added that he has written a mail to Cine and Tv Artists Association (CINTAA) but has no idea how long it will take. I am all alone in this rented flat. I have used all my savings in the last one-and-a-half-year," he said.

Sunil said that it might seem difficult to believe that how can an actor with a lot of money be in a helpless situation.

Explaining the same, he said, I went through a personal loss also sometime back. I can’t talk about it but I had to use my money there as well. My family has abandoned me. I gave the best education to my son and taught him at a convent school, and here I am today. I have siblings also, but nobody cares. Thankfully, I don't have COVID right now, but I have other health problems. I hope life shows me a better morning someday.”

Sunil has worked in a handful of Bollywood films such as, 'Taal' in 1999, 'Chatur Singh Two Star' in 2011 and 'U R My Jaan' in 2011.

He has also been featured in TV series such as 'Siya k Raam', 'Fear Files', and 'Adalat' among others.