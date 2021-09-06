'I am numb, can't breathe': Karan Johar gets teary-eyed as he pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla; watch video

'Bigg Boss OTT' host Karan Johar paid tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla during the weekend special episode.

Sidharth, who won 'Bigg Boss 13', died on September 2 in Mumbai. He was 40.

Karan recalled Sidharth's journey in the 'Bigg Boss' house and got teary-eyed while speaking about him.

"Sidharth Shukla is such a face, such a name, who has become an important part of our lives. He is a favourite member of Bigg Boss family. He is not only mine but a friend of the uncountable people in the industry. He has left us all. This is something we are still finding hard to believe it," Karan said.

"I am numb, I can’t even breathe. Sid is a good son, a great friend, and an amazing guy to be around. His positive vibe and that smile won millions of hearts. His millions of fans are a proof that he was such a popular and lovable person. You shall be missed Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you. You and I, we all need great strength to carry on the show. Even Sid would have want this that the show must go on," Karan added.

Watch the video here:

A couple of weeks back, Sidharth had appeared as a special guest with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill on 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Earlier, Karan had shared a sweet picture of Sidharth on Instagram and wrote, "I want to always remember your warm smile and your kind heart... Rip dearest Sidharth."

Sidharth made his debut in Bollywood in 2014 with Karan’s production, 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, the 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode saw Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and celebrated singer Milind Gaba getting eliminated from the show.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 09:51 AM IST