'I am not your girlfriend': Shamita Shetty tells Raqesh Bapat after he consoles Divya Agarwal on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

TV actor Raqesh Bapat and Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty are the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’s new ‘couple’ that fans have been shipping since last few episodes.

In a new promo, Shamita can be seen annoyed with Raqesh after he consoles a crying Divya Agarwal, who also happens to be the former’s arch nemesis on the show.

Raqesh walks up to Shamita and asks her if they can talk, to which she declines. He further tells her "I just wanted her (Divya) to gather herself."

An amused Shamita tells Raqesh, "Why are you giving me an explanation? I am not your girlfriend."

Earlier, Raqesh opened up to Shamita Shetty about his divorce with wife Ridhi Dogra.

He poured his heart out to Shetty about the ups and downs he has faced in his life. The TV actor said that he has anxiety issues and spoke about how his divorce from Ridhi Dogra and his father's death affected him.

Bapat said that he has gone without sleeping 'for two weeks at a stretch'. The actor revealed that his mother and sister were very worried about him and had taken him to Pune.

"I was on the verge of breaking," he said.

For the unversed, 'Maryada – Lekin Kab Tak' actors Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra decided to part ways in 2019 after seven years of marriage. The couple had issued a joint statement announcing their separation. It read: "Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

Speaking of Raqesh and Shamita's growing closeness, the actors are often seen spending time with each other in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Recently, talking about their bond, Raqesh said, "Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been saved by the audience from the nominations.

